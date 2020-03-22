Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

