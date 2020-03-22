Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 169,482 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Holly Energy Partners worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 396,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 463,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 118,644 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.80. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

