Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.33 Million Stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.13% of Xperi worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. Research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

