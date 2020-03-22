Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.11 Million Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 4,644.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Carnival plc has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.34%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.