Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

