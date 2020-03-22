Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

