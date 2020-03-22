Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 20,003.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

CXP stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,754 shares of company stock valued at $616,994. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

