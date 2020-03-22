Marshall Wace LLP Buys 36,246 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.83% of Herc worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Herc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Herc by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

