Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 265,492 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

