Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cannae by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cannae by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

