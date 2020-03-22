Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 345,261 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7,276.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

