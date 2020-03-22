Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 159,798 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of CIT Group worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan purchased 10,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,155,985. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

