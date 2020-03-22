Marc Eisenberg Purchases 23,607 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 23,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

ORBC stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

