ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $73.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as low as $57.41 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 6235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $287,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.