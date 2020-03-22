Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.