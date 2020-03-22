Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

MMMB opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.69. Mamamancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

