Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.27.

MNK stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.40. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 76.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 122,699 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

