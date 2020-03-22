MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMYT. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.37. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $7,914,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 240,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,736,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 177,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

