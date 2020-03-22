Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Acquires $28,560.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

MAIN opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.