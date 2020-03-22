Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 127,677 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

