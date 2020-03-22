Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.