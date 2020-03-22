LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

