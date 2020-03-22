Louis (Lou) Panaccio Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Louis (Lou) Panaccio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.00 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($18,439.72).

Shares of SHL stock opened at A$21.67 ($15.37) on Friday. Sonic Healthcare Limited has a 1 year low of A$24.00 ($17.02) and a 1 year high of A$32.07 ($22.74). The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$30.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

