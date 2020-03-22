Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.