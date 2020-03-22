Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

