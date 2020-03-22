Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

