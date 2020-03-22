Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 818,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,775,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

VALE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

