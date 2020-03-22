Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

