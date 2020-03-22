Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $12.83 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 395,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,828,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,175,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 498,441 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939 over the last ninety days.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $30.82 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

