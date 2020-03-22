Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 453,740 Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 453,740 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ArQule worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArQule by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ArQule stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. ArQule, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARQL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.