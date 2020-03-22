Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 206,959 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206,959 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

HUBS stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

