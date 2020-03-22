Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 179,922 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,537,000 after buying an additional 1,085,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 627,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

