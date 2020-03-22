Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Merchants by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Merchants by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $24.88 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

