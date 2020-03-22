Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PolyOne worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in PolyOne by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 144,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PolyOne by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $14.57 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

