Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.08% of Gogo worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

GOGO stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.