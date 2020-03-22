Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 31,304 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.34% of HUYA worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $29.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

