Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 124,589 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,589 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPX by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of SPXC opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.