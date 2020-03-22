Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,088,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,458,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.