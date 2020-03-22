Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,044 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.80% of ICF International worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICF International Inc has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

