Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 280,734 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 332,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

SYNH stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

