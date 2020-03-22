Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.43% of Hamilton Lane worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after buying an additional 312,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 453,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

