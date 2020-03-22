Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $13.63 Million in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,632,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of National Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 285,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Vision by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in National Vision by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 172,169 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

