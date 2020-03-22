Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Novanta by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Novanta by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Novanta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

