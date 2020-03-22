Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 861.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,787 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.59% of Opus Bank worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OPB opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

