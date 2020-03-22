Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 595,564 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $787,470.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

