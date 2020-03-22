Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,854 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $342.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

