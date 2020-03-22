Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Entercom Communications worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

ETM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 27,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Insiders acquired 364,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

