Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $254.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 487.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

