Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CAE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 212,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CAE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,165,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $11.82 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

