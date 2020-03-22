Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,141 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $283.15 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.